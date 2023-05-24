Thobile Malatji was arrested in January after she was caught stealing products worth R96 000 in a store owned by DJ Zinhle

Malatji made her court appearance on Tuesday, 23 May in Pretoria, however, the case was postponed to 14 June for mediation

The 24-year-old was caught red-handed by her former employer DJ Zinhle as she was busy stealing in one of her accessory stores in Menlyn

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Thobile Malatji who was caught stealing by her former employer, DJ Zinhle had her case posted for mediation on 14 June.

DJ Zinhle's ex-employee had her case of theft postponed for mediation next month. Image: @DJZinhle.

Source: Instagram

The former DJ Zinhle's employee was arrested in January for stealing at an accessory store, Era By DJ Zinhle which is owned by the media personality.

According to Daily Sun, Malatji appeared in the Hatfield Magistrates Court in Pretoria on charges of theft.

How DJ Zinhle uncovered the truth

Malatji became a prime suspect after DJ Zinhle noticed that something is not right when her store was no longer generating profit. She decided to set a trap.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"DJ Zinhle went with her friends to the store, and they bought some items. Later, she went back to the store and asked to see the money for the day, and Malatji failed to produce. She gave DJ Zinhle R200 and confessed." Daily Sun reported.

Netizens had more to say on Thobile Malatji's case.

@NgobeniTee commented:

"Pay people well and treat them well, and you will never have such problems."

@DR_CEO suggested:

"She could have just settled this matter without involving SAPS because now she stands no chance of recovering that loss."

@TumiiMalope said:

"She's not paying her enough" Why not quit then instead of stealing?"

@Sphesihle Precious Hlatshwayo is demotivated:

"What tends to limit my desire to go into business is the trust issues I have."

@Ferdinand Smith said:

"She made a Mistake forgive her bathong. She still young."

DJ Zinhle robbed of nearly a million by another ex-worker

This is not the first time that DJ Zinhle had one of her employees jailed, City Press reported in 2022 that the media personality had Phumzile Diko arrested for allegedly stealing R500 00 from her company.

Phumzile was employed by the company's account department when she allegedly transferred half a million from it, City Press added.

DJ Zinhle’s former employee refuses R500k fraud claims

In similar news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle's former personal assistant, Phumzile Diko, pleaded not guilty to the theft charges levelled against her.

Phumzile Diko appeared before the Protea Magistrate's Court. She told the court that the media personality transferred the R500k to her instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News