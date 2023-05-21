Dr Nandipha Magudumana launched an application with the Free State High Court to declare her arrest unlawful

Magudumana claims in the court papers that she was abducted by South African authorities in Tanzania

The celebrity doctor is facing a dozen criminal charges linked to helping Thabo Bester escape from prison

Dr Nandipha Magudumana filed a court application to declare her arrest unlawful. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Facebook

BLOEMFONTEIN - Thabo Bester's alleged partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana has filed an urgent court application to declare her arrest and deportation unlawful.

Bester and Magudumana were arrested on April 7 10km away from the Kenyan border in Arusha, Tanzania.

Magudumana referred to her arrest as abduction in the papers that she filed in the Free State High Court, reported EWN.

The celebrity doctor is facing charges in connection with Bester's daring escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

According to TimesLIVE, Maguduma wants the court to drop all 12 criminal charges dropped which include aiding and abetting a convicted criminal.

She currently has not applied for bail and is being detained at the Krooonstad Prison.

Mzansi discuss Magudumana's urgent court bid

@22Standardbank mentioned:

"Xhosa ladies think that they can create a storm out of mere dust. Amaxoki lawa."

@theboffin6 stated:

Unfortunately, she is correct. She was arrested outside SA and there is no court order from Tanzania for her extradition."

@_simplyenny wrote:

"Lmao! She thinks because she is a beautiful doctor she is above the law!"

@Tower_Tiloditec posted:

"This one must be denied bail forever until the case is over..arrogant flight risk. But again this is SA where Bushiri besides being a flight risk was given bail."

@BbwMaturity commented:

"With a good lawyer, you will be surprised that she could win it."

Source: Briefly News