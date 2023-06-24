DJ Tira posted an Instagram picture of himself with Mac G, Dineo Ranaka and others during his recent trip abroad

The legendary South African musician was all smiles while in the United States of America, alongside the main host of the Podcast and Chill show

Fans of DJ Tira were eager to see what the musician was up to, and many loved that Dineo Rnaka was also out and about

South African hitmaker DJ Tira seems to be having the time of his life beyond our shores. Joined by Mac G, the DJ shared a picture straight from the Big Apple in America.

DJ Tira, was happy to hang out with Dineo Ranaka and Mac G in New York while getting amped for Durban July. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

The post by DJ Tira garnered a lot of attention as he outlined his upcoming plans, particularly his excitement for the Durban July event.

DJ Tira in party mode with Dineo Ranaka and Mac G just before Durban July.

Mzansi's beloved DJ Tira posted an Instagram photo of him strolling in New York with Mac G, Dineo Ranaka, and others. People commented, expressing their happiness to see Dineo, who had been in the headlines when she had a mental health breakdown.

In the post, the Sikilidi hitmaker made it known that he was excited about the upcoming Durban July and wrote:

"Hlupharing in the streets of New York City ahead of Durban July weekend."

Supporters of DJ Tira appreciate the post featuring Dineo Ranaka

People love to see what their favourite personalities do when they're out and about. Many netizens commented on DJ Tira's post.

vsionaryboii__ wrote:

"With king of youtube Mac G."

s1gnature_the1's added:

"South Africans winning together."

sly_mthembu's exclaimed:

"Dineo bathing."

just_brian86's commented:

"He Ndaaa, danko Dj Tira, we want a song from that trip."

bonnie_khoza's said:

"Happy to See Dineo Ranaka."

DJ Tira opens window to his life through newly launched content portal

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Tira has created a portal where subscribers get to be the first to listen to his newly released songs and watch behind-the-scenes footage of his performances.

The 'Sikilidi' hitmaker said that this portal hub is exclusively tailored to all customers of the telecommunications giant Vodacom.

Tira added that an app for his content website titled DJ Tira World will soon be available for downloads.

