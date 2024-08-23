Ngizwe Mchunu has slammed the newly appointed MK Party national organiser, Floyd Shivambu

The former radio presenter said Floyd should not set foot in KwaZulu-Natal, alleging that they destroyed VBS

Mchunu's sentiments left a bitter taste in many people's mouths, and they called him out

Ngizwe Mchunu advised Floyd Shivambu after he joined the MK Party. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Ngizwe Mchunu lambasts Floyd Shivambu

Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu had a few unsavoury words for the newly appointed uMkhonto We Sizwe (MKP) member, Floyd Shivambu. Mchunu was one of the people who were not pleased with Floyd's decision to leave the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF.)

The controversial media personality advised Floyd never to set foot in KwaZulu-Natal, alleging they destroyed VBS. Mchunu did not directly mention who destroyed the mutual bank.

Mchunu further stated that whoever had stolen the keys to Ithala in KwaPhindangene had put them away, alleging that the funds might have been used to fund the MKP.

The clip was shared by @_mashesha on X:

SA blasts Ngizwe Mchunu, slams him for sentiments on Shivambu

Mchunu's sentiments did not sit well with people who slammed him for making "empty threats" towards Floyd.

@Sbudamoore slammed:

"He is, though. This loudmouth nonsense, he doesn’t even know that iThala is now privately owned is no longer a people's bank."

@vuyosimawo_ laughed:

"iVBS isiza lana KwaZulu" I don't really understand how people hate this guy. He is my kind of guy, he does not care very much about what people say about him."

@k_mfundopraise asked:

"Lol y'all still take this person seriously?"

@philasbu claimed:

"Mchunu is trying to be relevant now. He lost his support when he told people to vote for ANC."

@AzaniaIzweLethu stated:

"Ngizwe is tribalist, and it’s clear that he’s seriously having a problem with Limpopo people. It started with Malema and now Floyd."

@DesoulRecords quoted:

"Ngizwe is trying to feed his family. Don't take him seriously" Julius Malema."

Floyd's promise as new MKP member

In a previous report from Briefly News, Floyd Shivambu spoke boldly during a media briefing on Thursday. Shivambu's impassioned speech highlighted his promises as the new MKP national organiser.

Netizens were divided by this, and many added to the discussion on social media in response to the ex-EFF leader's post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News