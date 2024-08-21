Sgwili en Babo have finally mended fences and reunited after a years-long feud

The gospel duo patched things up at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's memorial service, who reportedly hoped they'd bury the hatchet

Fans are relieved by the news and praised the pair for ironing things out in Zanele's honour

Sgwili En Babo patched things up at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s memorial service. Images: i_am_sgwili, mbokazizanele, thixomkhululi02

Gospel duo, Sgwili en Babo, have officially reunited and ended their decade-long beef, with help from Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

Sgwili en Babo officially mend fences

Late gospel heavyweight, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's passing not only brought sorrow to those who loved her, but surprisingly, it also brought peace to an unlikely pair.

Sgwili Zuma and Babo Ngcobo, a famous gospel duo who shot to fame with their album, Ikhethelo, split in 2014 over irreconcilable differences. According to TshisaLIVE, one challenging factor was their manager misusing funds.

Babo mentioned in an Instagram post that Zanele had hopes that he'd fix things with Sgwili. It was at her memorial service that the pair finally reunited and performed together:

"You've been complaining about this duet, saying you'll never rest until it comes back together. In honour of you, Queen of Christian Artists, for your contributions and according to your wish, we would like to officially announce that Sgwili and Babo are back together."

The pair also performed separately at Zanele's prayer concert just months before her tragic passing.

Mzansi reacts to Sgwili en Babo reunion

Fans are overjoyed by the news and praised the duo for patching things up:

zakestopsoil celebrated:

"To God be all the glory. Hallelujah Amen! Wadla Jesu Washweba devil."

mpiloehbiyela was relieved:

"This is such great news; thank you for listening. May God save you always."

mz_thabi said:

"Hawu! Syabonga."

lunga9426 showed love to the duo:

"Father, you are still doing the most!"

thobani_petros cheered:

"The announcement that we have been waiting for with confident hearts, that one day you will do what God entrusts you. Some of us only know Sgwili and Babo; even if one is alone, we know there is another."

