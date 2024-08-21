Bishop Nkambule has penned a sweet message to celebrate his 13th wedding anniversary with Zanele Mbokazi

The radio veteran was laid to rest on Saturday, 17 August, at the Durban International Convention Centre

Zanele Mbokazi was 52 years old when she lost her battle with lung cancer, and her husband has been paying tribute to her

The late South African radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi's husband, Bishop Mpendulo Brian Nkambule, remembered her on their anniversary day.

Zanele Mbokazi and Bishop Nkambule tied the knot 13 years ago. Image: @bishopmpendulonkambule

Bishop Nkambule celebrates wedding anniversary

The late Ukhozi FM presenter and her husband, Bishop Nkambule, were married in a lavish ceremony on 20 August 2011. To mark their anniversary, Nkambule took to Instagram to share a throwback video from their ceremony.

"Today is our 13th Wedding Anniversary. I love you still, my love. Till then."

Zanele Mbokazi passes away

The Crown Gospel Awards founder passed away on Monday, 12 August, from lung cancer. The star was 52 years old at the time of her passing, and she was then laid to rest on Saturday, 17 August, at the Durban International Convention Centre.

Expressing gratitude to the people who supported them, Nkambule wrote a lengthy note on Instagram.

"She is now absent from the body but present with the Lord. Rest in Power my love. We shall meet in that glorious resurrection morning," he said as he thanked the president for allowing her a provincial send off.

In another post, Nkambule wrote a heartfelt message, saying his wife fought hard.

"My beautiful wife has transitioned to glory. She is now resting in God's presence. @mbokazizanele my darling wife, has fought a good fight, finished her race and kept the faith and laid hold of the crown of life.

"Fare thee well, my love, my confidant and my best friend. Loving you is the most beautiful thing I have ever done. I and the children will miss you always. We shall meet in that glorious resurrection morning, my love."

Rebecca Malope on beef with Lindelani Mkhize

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Rebecca Malope addressed the humiliating incident she faced while performing at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral.

MC Dr Lindelani Mkhize cut her performance short, which led people to assume that they had beef. Fans were pleased to know that all was well between the music legends and sang Mam Ribs' praises for being gracious.

