Dr Rebecca Malope recently addressed the humiliation she faced while performing at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral

The famed gospel singer's performance was cut short by MC, Dr Lindelani Mkhize, leading to beef allegations, though she says there's nothing of that sort

Fans were pleased to know that all was well between the music legends and sang Mam Ribs' praises for being gracious

Dr Rebecca Malope shared a statement after Dr Lindelani Mkhize cut her performance short. Images: Facebook/ Dr Rebecca Malope and Instagram/ _lindelani

Source: UGC

Rebecca Malope broke her silence after having her performance cut short during the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral.

Rebecca Malope gets real about awkward performance

In the days following Dr Rebecca Malope's performance at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral, the famed gospel singer's well-being raised concern among fans.

With Briefly News covering reactions to her unfortunate fall, the Ngibe Muhle Nami hitmaker also faced embarrassment after having her performance cut.

According to ZiMoja, Mam Ribs failed to stick to her allocated slot and had her set cut short by Dr Lindelani Mkhize, who was the MC at the funeral.

Following fans' speculations that the Joyous Celebrations founder's move was deliberate, Malope addressed the rumours on Facebook and assured fans that there was nothing to worry about:

"South Africa, my beautiful family, thank you so much for all your love and concern. uMama wenu is 100% fine.

"My performance was cut short because of the time limitations. Lindelani Mkhize and I have been colleagues for many years, and we share a deep respect for each other. He was not at fault at all; he was just doing his job."

Rebecca Malope says there's no drama between her and Lindelani Mkhize after he cut her performance short. Image: Dr Rebecca Malope

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to Rebecca Malope's statement

Fans are relieved that Mam Ribs is doing well and that there's no beef between her and Lindelani Mkhize:

TheeSwazi said:

"We love you so much Ribs and Ribs, and Mkhize as well, we are one big family."

Vuyokazi KaTat'uBhilikwana Sihele admitted:

"Thank you! Oh, I was hurt, I won't lie."

Adams family -page was relieved:

"We love you, mama; we are happy to hear that you are okay."

Sandile Msenti Nkosi argued:

"He should have been more professional though. Make the sound fade or something. But we love you; you were amazing!"

Okozo Gumede admired Ribs:

"Thank you, Ma. Your maturity is on another level."

Tshepidoh A. Mothobi warned:

"Anyone who hurts you will deal with us."

Source: Briefly News