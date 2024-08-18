Rebecca Malope was one of the big names who were in attendance at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral

Gospel legend Rebecca Malope took to the stage to deliver a performance in honour of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

Rebecca Malope's performance was trending on social media after she had an unfortunate incident on stage

Rebecca Malope was among those mourning Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule who passed away from cancer. The gospel singer went on stage at the funeral to deliver a performance for the late founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards.

Rebecca Malope fell at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral while performing, and South Africans were concerned. Image: @dr_rebeccamalope

Many paid their final respects at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's state funeral. Rebecca Malope was singing when she had a mishap that went viral on X.

Rebecca Malope falls at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral

A video of a SABC broadcast reshared on X by @shad_myshadz shows Rebecca Malope falling on stage mid-song. The gospel star quickly recovered and continued with the performance. Watch the video below:

Rebecca Malope leaves fans worried

Many people commented on the video of Rebecca expressing concern about the fall. Some could not help but crack jokes, and Rebecca Malope was known for collapsing on stage when she performed.

@Mbeh27 commented:

“Awww mama bakithi. At first glance I thought it’s part of the signature performance fall!”

@deauntaygt said:

"Is that the signature fall, or she\s really tired?"

@Danzo4life wrote:

"Askies Doctor Rebecca."

@BrendaChaukeS noted:

"She tripped on her dress guys Mara Koere ke sis Ribs it blended in seamlessly."

@Sthokophakade added:

"Got up and continued like an icon she is."

@khajopertu was touched:

"Hope she's okay."

SA celebrates Rebecca Malope on 56th birthday

Briefly News previously reported that South African Gospel powerhouse Rebecca Malope celebrated her 56th trip around the sun on Sunday, 30 June 2024.

One of Mzansi's most successful and notable voices in the Gospel fraternity, Dr Rebecca Malope, turned 56. On her Instagram page, the singer expressed gratitude that she has had the experience of yet another year.

Many people were in disbelief about her age, as some thought she would be much older. Many people gathered to wish her a happy birthday.

