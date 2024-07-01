Gospel powerhouse Rebecca Malope turned 56 years old on Sunday, 30 June 2024

South Africans expressed disbelief over her age, as some thought she would be much older

However, netizens wished her a happy birthday, and they celebrated her successes

South African Gospel powerhouse Rebecca Malope celebrated her 56th trip around the sun on Sunday, 30 June 2024.

SA celebrated Rebecca Malope when she turned 56 years old. Image: @dr_rebeccamalope

Source: Instagram

Rebecca Malope turns 56

One of Mzansi's most successful and notable voices in the Gospel fraternity, Dr Rebecca Malope, turned 56. On her Instagram page, the singer expressed gratitude that she has had the experience of yet another year.

"Thank you Lord. Blessed to see another birthday," she wrote.

Mzansi celebrates Malope

Many people were in disbelief about her age, as some thought she would be much older. Many people gathered to wish her a happy birthday.

djfreshsa said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS RIBS!!! WE LOVE YOU."

tebogopurefinesseaugust shared:

"Happy birthday to the one who has kept our souls lit up since forever. You mommy are legendary and we pray that you are kept with us until kingdom comes. You are the light mommy, keep shining bright."

chilufyamatipa gushed:

"Happy birthday @dr_rebeccamalope and may you age with massive grace!! Keep impacting and may the whole world hear about you. Cheers to a long, prosperous and happy life. May God bless everything that concerns you. Deep love from Zambia."

danya_devs stated:

"EARTH STRONG .Blessings ❤️MoM."

andymaqondwana added:

"Happy birthday Mam'Rebecca. We are so blessed to have and experience you."

cookingwithfuni mentioned:

"Happy Birthday, Mother Ribs, and many more happy returns."

siphokazisings wished:

"Happy birthday Sis’wam. I love you."

kay_ribane praised:

"Happy Birthday to the Queen of Gospel."

iamqueencarolina added:

"Happy Happiest Birthday Queen of Queens, Queen of Hearts."

