Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi attended the special prayer session that was held at her honour

The prayer session was held on Sunday, 23 June 2024, at the GNF Church in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Gospel singers organised the prayer session after the Crown Gospel Awards founder and radio personality was diagnosed with lung cancer

A prayer session was held for the Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi. Image: @mbokazizanele

South African gospel stars hosted a very special thing for the radio personality Zanele Mbokazi.

Zanele Mbokazi attends prayer session held for her in Durban

The Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi made headlines on social media after her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, disclosed on national live radio that Mbokazi was diagnosed with lung cancer and that she will undergo surgery.

The radio personality and founder of Crown Gospel Awards, Zanele, recently attended the prayer session held for her on Sunday, 23 June 2024, at the GNF Church in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Gospel singers led by Ga Ndlel organised the special prayer session, performed by famous singer Dumi Mkostad.

The news of the prayer session taking place at the GNF church was shared on Mbokazi's Instagram page and captioned:

"This prayer is NOT about Zanele Mbokazi. This sickness is NOT about Zanele Mbokazi. As the church gathers to pray, Reveal Yourself oh God."

Fans show love to Zanele Mbokazi

Shortly after news of the radio personality being diagnosed with lung cancer, many of her fans and followers showered her with love. See some of the comments below:

tendercarerising wrote:

"Sending Strength to you baby sister Zanele! May the peace of God that surpasses ALL understanding overcome you & your family so you may just be."

ndlalanimamsy commented:

"Sending God's healing powers over you."

nondumiso.twins responded:

"Mark 5:34, Your faith has healed you, go in peace and be free of your affliction."

winnie_ntshaba replied:

"When the church prayed…Peter was released from prison, this cancer will be destroyed in the name of Jesus!"

mphoza2012 mentioned:

"The chains are broken in the name of Jesus Christ amen."

