Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule recently passed away after a diagnosis of cancer, and her loved ones were distraught

The Ukhozi FM radio presenter left a big hole in the South African entertainment industry after years of hard work

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announced that Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule would be getting a special send off from officials in South Africa

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's passing touched many South Africans. The Ukhozi FM radio presenter was also the founder of the Crown gospel music awards, and many mourned her.

Ukhozi FM's Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule will be laid to rest in an official funeral granted by Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: @mbokazizanele

Source: Instagram

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule will receive a big honor, thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The KZN premier Thami Ntuli shared details about how Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule will be laid to rest.

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral grant by Cyril Ramaphosa

Thami Ntuli, KZN premier, detailed that the late Zanele would be late to rest with a Special Provincial Funeral category 2. This means that the radio presenter's send-off will include police ceremonial honours, which are for distinguished persons identified by the president at the request of the province's premier. Thami said:

“We share the passion she had for the development of youth. We are inspired by her pioneering spirit. There is no doubt that her vision for a progressive and prosperous KZN intersects with the vision we hold for this province."

SA mourns Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

Many people have taken to social media to express their sadness about Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule. The radio presenter was well known for her community work, and she used her platform to motivate women and other marginalised communities. Zanele's grandkids also spoke at her memorial, which left many sad for the kids. Watch the video below:

@AnelileGibixego commented:

"I'm sad about Zanele Mbokazi.. She was still young."

@iam_siyafierce wrote:

"I didn’t know Zanele Mbokazi passed. My shock when I saw the YouTube thumbnail. Shame man."

@Vutheligwebu said:

"RIP Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule."

@shibe_m_ was moved:

"I love how the family of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule is dressed in white😍 Wearing white at a funeral is a nice touch."

@_kamvelihle_ added:

"Oh ayi this is just heartbreaking."

@Mickeysa6 agreed:

"This is sad."

Presidency honours late Justice Yvonne Mokgoro

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro by granting her a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

Justice Mokgoro, a member of the Order of the Baobab, passed away on 9 May 2024 at 73. According to the presidency, by Chapter 1.3.2(a) of the State, Official, and Provincial Funeral Policy Manual, President Ramaphosa has honoured her exceptional career and contributions to the nation.

The Presidency announced that a Special Official Funeral Category 1 includes ceremonial elements conducted by the South African National Defence Force. The national flag will also fly at half-mast at all flag stations across the country from Sunday, 19 May 2024, until the evening of the funeral on Thursday, 23 May 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News