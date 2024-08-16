Gospel artists recently donated a cow to the late Ukhozi FM star Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

The singers handed over the cow to Mbokazi's husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, at Zanele's memorial service

It is said that the singers donated the cow as a thank-you gesture for the role she played in promoting gospel music

Gospel artists donated something special to the Mbokazi-Nkambule family. Image: @mbokazizanele

Source: Instagram

The South African veteran radio personality Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's death devasted many people in the entertainment industry and netizens.

Gospel artists donate a cow to late Zanele Mbokazi's family

Some of Mzansi's Gospel singers did something generous recently for the late Ukhozi FM radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who passed away on Monday, 12 August 2024, at Parkland Hospital at 52.

Gospel creatives later donated a cow to the Mbokazi-Nkambule, which they delivered to Zanele's husband, Mpendulo Nkambule, during the late star's memorial service in Durban.

The picture of the Gospel stars with Bishop Nkambule and the cow was posted by @ZANewsFlash on his Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"PICTURE: Gospel artists from KwaZulu-Natal donated a cow to the family of the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who passed on a few days ago. The cow was delivered to her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, during the memorial service held in Durban today. It was a gesture to thank her for the role she played in promoting the genre. @ScrollaAfrica."

See the post below:

Fans react to the donation given by the artists

Netizens reacted to the artist delivering the cow they bought for the family during the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's memorial service:

@msihlez1608 wrote:

"And they actually had to pose for ispheko somngcwabo."

@SHEMBELUNGA questioned:

"Why are they mostly oversized?"

@SabeloZitha said:

"Wonke umuntu olahlekelwe zinkomo akayobheka laphaya phela amakholwa awathembekile."

Zanele Mbokazi prepares for 17th Crown Gospel Awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, before Zanele Mbokazi's death, she was in preparations for the 17th Crown Gospel Music Awards.

This was amid her battle with lung cancer, but Mbokazi expressed gratitude for the support and is excited about the future of the awards.

