The two Ndimande brothers who allegedly fled to Eswatini and were arrested on 23 February will be extradited

Siyabonga Ndimande and his brother Malusi Ndimande appeared at the Manzini Magistrate's court on Friday

The two suspects in Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's murders will face trial in South Africa

The two suspects arrested in Eswatini in connection to AKA's murder will face trial in South Africa. Image: @akaworldwide on Instagram, Screenshot from NewzroomAfrika on X

The Ewatini Magistrates Court has reportedly ruled that Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande will face trial in South Africa. The two suspects fingered in the murders of rapper AKA Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were arrested in Eswatini at their alleged hideout in Mbabane.

Ndimande brothers to be extradited

According to Newzroom Afrika, the brothers who made their court appearance on Friday, 16 August, will be extradited to South Africa. They were arrested on 23 February by the Royal Eswatini Police Service.

The suspects were allegedly pleading with the court to keep them in Eswatini as they feared for their safety should they be extradited to Mzansi.

What you need to know about the AKA murder trial so far

The case against the five suspects, namely Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindokuhle Ndimande, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, Siyanda Myeza, and Lindani Ndimande, has been postponed to November 2024

During their last appearance, the state hinted that more arrests could take place as they continue their investigations into the murders

Should the extradition be greenlit, the Ndimande brothers pleaded that they be handed over to the correctional services and not the South African Police Services instead

How Mzansi feels about the extradition news

