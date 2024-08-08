The five men incriminated in the murder of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court

The state reportedly hinted at making more arrests as the investigations in the murder case continue

South Africans are fed up with the constant postponements in the case and are calling for justice to be served

The murder trial of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello Motsoane is ongoing, and investigations are pointing investigators to other possible suspects.

More arrests are a possibility as investigations into AKA's murder continue. Image: Darren Stewart via Getty Images/ @akaworldwide on Instagram

Source: UGC

State might make more arrests in AKA's murder trial

The suspects in the murders of AKA and Tebello briefly appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court today, on Thursday, 8 August. Journalist Dasen Thathiah reported that the state might make more arrests

Investigations are continuing, and this might lead to more people getting implicated.

"This will be determined by the ongoing investigation, which includes financial records. Warning statements have been taken from some individuals," Thathiah reported.

What you need to know about the case so far:

The case against the five men Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindokuhle Ndimande, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, Siyanda Myeza, and Lindani Ndimande has been postponed to November 2024

The two men, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, who were arrested in Eswatini, are living in fear and are hoping to be kept in the country

When their extradition was greenlit, the suspects made requests to be handed over to the correctional services and not the SAPS

South Africans react to news of possible arrests

Mzansi wants to see justice prevail and is fed up by the constant delays in the case.

@CastleLarger

"This will be another 20-year trial. My suspicions tell me that the people involved are very much near untouchable."

@wittyphd

"Jail must be nice; these brothers have gained weight since their arrest."

@victimsync01

"This will be another complex case. I hope we will get a better judge they the one on Senzo Meyiwas case. And if possible I wsh it can be headed by atleast 3 judges to neatralize the biasnes if they might be any. They surely it'll take more than 5 years to reach verdict."

@TheeCityzen

"If Mkhwanazi was in charge of KZN. These guys would be next to A.K.A right now. But ke."

Prince Kaybee remembers AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee shared a sincere tribute to the late rapper AKA, who was also his friend.

His post garnered numerous mixed reactions online. Despite the mixed responses, many fans agreed that AKA's absence left a void, reflecting on his impact and presence in their lives and his music.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News