Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago are topping social media trends for their support for Chidimma Adetshina

This after the Miss South Africa contestant's citizenship was investigated, in which a statement from Home Affairs revealed indications of fraud

Mzansi is calling for the celebs to be cancelled for endorsing Chidimma without knowing the facts

Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago are being dragged in the latest Chidimma Adetshina storm after the Department of Home Affairs revealed that there were indications of fraud done by Chidimma's mother.

Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago dragged online

Following their public endorsement of Chidimma Adetshina, it appears the tables have turned on Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago after the Department of Home Affairs released a statement.

In a dramatic turn of events, it was revealed in an ongoing investigation that the Miss South Africa contestant's mother may have committed fraud and identity theft in 2001 when Chidimma was still an infant.

Pearl and Lerato's support for the Miss South Africa contestant has been widely criticised by netizens, with Lerato having a petition made against her to have her removed as a judge for Crown Chasers.

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago backlash

Netizens gave the beauties a big "We told you so" and called for social media to cancel them:

TheRealGobetse said:

"The friends of our enemies are our enemies! We must stop supporting them; they forget they're benefitting from us."

DRMaradonaMazwi wrote:

"Sometimes, it is safer to keep your idiotic comments to yourself than exposing them on social platforms."

MemeCIC posted:

"The least they can do is find the mother whose kid's identity was stolen and do good by her. Then we'll see whether they should be forgiven or not."

Umalumewabantu responded:

"We must find ways to punish those influencers who were trying to sell our country to foreigners."

DarlaForst commented:

"Pearl Thusi disappointed me heavily."

Gayton McKenzie provides next steps in Chidimma investigation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gayton McKenzie's next move in the Chidimma Adetshina investigation.

The minister was hailed for his efforts in the investigation and thanked the country for standing beside him despite the backlash he received.

