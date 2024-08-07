The South African Department of Home Affairs has conducted an investigation regarding Chidimma Adetshina’s citizenship

A Prima Facie indication of fraud committed by the contestant's mother was found

The online community reacted to the news, with many expressing different views on the matter

The Department of Home Affairs found Prima Facie indications of fraud committed by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother.

In a statement issued by the department, the Miss SA organisation sent the Department a request to verify the citizenship of a contestant, Chidimma Adetshina.

Resources were deployed for the investigation. It included archival research, visits to hospitals, and site visits to verify the information.

"Prima facie reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as Chidimma Adetshina’s mother."

This means an innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud has suffered because they could not register her child.

The department said there are ongoing engagements with all stakeholders, including Adetshina’s mother.

Netizens express views

The online community reacted to the news, with many expressing their shock and disappointment.

@ka_madesi wrote:

"Rubbish. Yes when the crime was committed she was an infant but she knew of the fraud when she grew older. The entire family must be arrested."

@IamTomTsibinki commented:

"Looks like #MissSA2024 did not do their due diligence. This is surely going to dent an already dented image of the pageant."

@freshbylullo said:

"They said we are Xenophobic."

@craigrossnolan expressed:

"I mean now we talking let’s start doing things right imagine 🇿🇦."

PA investigates Miss SA contestant

In another story, Briefly News reported about Patriotic Alliance pursuing legal avenues to investigate Chidimma Adetshina.

The Patriotic Alliance plans to file a court interdict preventing Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina from participating in the competition. According to IOL, the party's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, is concerned that Adetshina has not clarified her citizenship. He said conflicting reports about her mother's citizenship have made the controversy difficult to subside.

