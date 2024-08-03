South African politician and activist Anele Mda expressed her opinion regarding Chidimma Adetshina

The woman called for the young lady to be removed from the Miss South Africa competition

The online community reacted to her statements, with some getting her point and some not agreeing with her

Anele Mda is against Chidimma Adetshina running for Miss SA 2024. Images: @Anele Mda/ Facebook, @themankhosi/ X

South African politician and social activist Anele Mda has openly called for the removal of Chidimma Adetshina.

Mda took to her Facebook account to express her views in multiple posts. The activist said a notice of birth does not translate to citizenship.

Her statement comes after Miss SA finalist Chidimma's participation in the pageant has sparked an uproar on social media. South Africans have argued that she is not eligible to contest because of her Nigerian heritage.

"It's practically impossible that we can be silenced on our resolve for the removal of this foreigner Chidima Adechina as a contender for #MissSA2024 ... No foreigner will be parachuted above South Africans who deserve all platforms and opportunities this country has to advance women issues #MissSA2024 is for SA women ONLY 🇿🇦. Our Miss SA will never be a Nigerian, not in our lifetime."

Anele Mda wants Chidimma Adetshina out of the Miss SA competition

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens share different opinions on the matter

The online community reacted to Mda's statement, some agreed with her while others disagreed.

@Londiwe Mthembu said:

"Let us claim our country back, for our children and grandchildren."

@ZizweMabece expressed:

"She is correct. It should only be represented by South Africans that are native here… All that speak our languages as their mother tongue. She speaks none of them… and she does not represent South African girls…"

@Rhymes_by_wonda wrote:

"Gender activist lol 😆 😂 🤣 . Can't even Speak constructively. She might be right vele, mara her dictions portrays a heartbroken 💔 person seeking to heal...."

@MichaelRakei commented:

"President Mandela once said South Africa belongs to all who live in it."

@iVendaMadoda said:

"Ok! As if she'll be removed 🤣🤣deal with it!!"

PA to investigate Chidimma Adetshina

In another story, Briefly News reported about Patriotic Alliance pursuing legal avenues to investigate Chidimma Adetshina.

The Patriotic Alliance plans to file a court interdict preventing Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina from participating in the competition. According to IOL, the party's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, is concerned that Adetshina has not clarified her citizenship. He said conflicting reports about her mother's citizenship have made the controversy difficult to subside.

