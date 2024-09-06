Mzansi huns are fearless, going after everything that is meant for them

A gorgeous hun left many wishing to join the army after posting content in her work uniform

Social media users rushed to the lady's feed to ask how to apply for jobs, while others complimented her beauty

A beautiful soldier motivated other ladies to follow in her footsteps. Image: @caseynicolecross

Gone are the days when the military was associated with fear as our huns have gone in and slaying while at it.

The TikTok user @caseybicolecross found herself answering many questions about her job as the online community wished to join her.

Mzansi youth get encouraged after seeing the lady's post

The TikTok user is captured in the video buttoning her work uniform while listening to a gospel tune, Mvelinqangi, by Thank'so Ujey Choir.

Watch the cute video below:

SA peeps are in awe of the woman's beauty

The hun's video post got over 244K views, 60K likes, and over 300 comments from social media users who detailed:

User @itu_cherry pleaded:

"Please assist me, for my child, we going through hell 😭I pray she gets the job she applied many times no luck."

User @bongiwemodau commented:

"Agg, you're so beautiful. I'm a 24-year-old completing DPI in Policing. Hope to be accepted in the next SANDF intake🥺❤️‍🔥."

User @momomomo4608 felt motivated, adding:

"My favourite soldier. The person who always makes me say this journey will be mine no matter what."

User @teddybear2262 detailed concerns:

"I want to be a soldier, but it seems as if the salary is too little."

User @rettah12 shared:

"You are so beautiful 😍 ❤️I really wanna be a soldier..how to apply tlhe...can you please help."

User @austintaylor_rsa complimented the hun,:

"What a beautiful soldier...the job I always wanted 💪."

