An eye-burning video taken at a SAPS academy shows new police recruits being pepper sprayed during training

The @MDNnewss X page posted the burning scenes as the inductees are put through a rigorous onboarding regime

SA's online community found the process of joining the force unenviable as the masses poked fun at those who did

A clip doing the rounds showed new police recruits being pepper sprayed as they were put through their paces. Images: Iampixels, Tshepiso Mametela

No one would believe it unless they saw it. This best describes a video showing cop trainees going through the most during a training exercise.

An X page, @MDNnewss, posted eye-shutting scenes capturing the rookie officers being put through their paces.

Cop trainees pepper sprayed in training video

The method of training: what some see as rather unconventional.

The caption read:

"Pepper spray test at the SAPS training."

The unbelievable 10-second material documents the moment a trainer shoots pepper spray into a rookie officer's face.

In the time it takes to blink, the substance seemingly bites into the trainee's eyes, though closed, working its way into the pores and follicles.

The pain kicks in, and they try to find their way blindly to the tap to spray water on their face to ease the burning and pain sensations.

Pepper spray, commonly used as a non-lethal weapon in self-defence and riot control, is notorious for incapacitating a target as it causes temporary blindness.

The South Africa Police Service (SAPS) uses it, as do many other police forces worldwide. It's no wonder the clip purported to show it being used in training.

According to the SAPS website, police recruits undergo a Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP) on enlisting.

The BPDLP's purpose is to enable them to use legal and policing skills to protect and serve communities.

Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane confirmed to Briefly News that exposing the recruits to pepper spray formed part of the training.

"It's [a] harmless mixture of peppers used as a form of minimum [force] to ward off an attack or during arrest. All police officials are trained to know its effects before being issued with one and a certificate," Covane said.

It's a no from the rest of SA

But trust Mzansi's squeamish online community to agree with the whole arrangement, which, unsurprisingly, they found outlandish.

Briefly News looks at some of the more colourful responses.

@TeffuJoy wrote:

"But water makes it worse, mos?"

@juicystory_xciv said:

"Sorry. I already got problems with my eyes already."

@Blaq_Mannequin added:

"Andisabaveli (I feel for them), shame."

