Police were filmed going after rats like soccer balls at a police station in a video which has since gone viral

X user @The_A_Wagon posted the clip showing the scared-looking cops frantically kicking at the vermin

The scenes, unsurprisingly, sent a torrent of laughter across X as social media users flooded the comments

Policemen were filmed tripping over their feet, kicking at rats in a now-viral video. Image: @The_A_Wagon/ screenshots

You've probably never seen police more shaken, and, no, it was not as the cops faced criminal hellfire, but an attack of a different kind.

A video showing a group of policemen fighting against a rat infestation inside a police station is making the rounds on social media.

Cops kick at rats like balls

An X user, @The_A_Wagon, posted the clip showing the police frantically kicking at the vermin.

The caption read:

"Vosloorus police station with lots of rats."

The 46-second material sees a group of about four policemen in uniform with guns in their holsters, including the person filming, going after the rats in one section of what appears to be the police station.

The men, appearing more afraid than bent on killing the creeps, shove and shakily boot the rodents.

At one point, a policeman standing in the doorframe nearly topples over his feet as he tries kicking at an escaping rat using both feet.

Meanwhile, the person filming laughs hysterically at the frenzied scenes, while Briefly News could not verify if the event had occurred at the quoted station.

Netizens fall off their chairs

Naturally, the circus had netizens rolling on the floor laughing over its strangeness.

The post garnered 325,00 views, 2000 likes, 600 bookmarks, 1200 reposts and over 400 responses within 24 hours.

Briefly News made a beeline to the comments to find the most ridiculous and hilarious reactions.

@MawrongzJnr jibed:

"They should arrest them."

@Nduuh_Masondo quizzed:

"So, police station ayina pest control?"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga observed:

"The government doesn't maintain these buildings."

Man finds rat living in 5kg bag of flour

In a related story about vermin, Briefly News reported that a creepy TikTok video showed a man discovering a rat inside his food.

In the clip posted by @zimdancehall93, the man placed 5kg of cake wheat flower on the floor and coaxed out a rat as he rustled around the packaging.

