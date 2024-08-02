The Patriotic Alliance has announced that it is considering getting a court order to prevent Chidimma Adwtshina from participating in the Miss South Africa competition

This came after public concerns arose about Adetshsina's citizenship following the revelation that her father is Nigerian

The PA's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, stressed that Miss SA should be a patriotic ambassador, and many South Africans supported him

JOHANNESBURG—The Patriotic Alliance is planning to file a court interdict preventing Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina from participating in the competition.

Patriotic Alliance to explore legal avenue

According to IOL, the party's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, is concerned that Adetshina has not clarified her citizenship. He said conflicting reports about her mother's citizenship have made the controversy difficult to subside. Despite Miss SA giving her the green light to participate, Kunene cited online sources and reports that she may not be South African.

Kunene said that anyone winning the coveted title of Miss SA should be a patriotic ambassador of the country and represent what being a South African woman should be. He said the party would seek legal recourse if necessary to prevent her from competing.

Netizens fully behind Kunene

South Africans on Facebook supported the Sushi King's statements.

Moreshka Lebona asked:

"Why is Home Affairs quiet? They can clear this for everyone once and for all."

Mabura Xulu said:

"Most of us South Africans are not happy about the Chidimma saga."

Percy Sithebe said:

"South African privileges are for South Africans only."

Tim Tim said:

"My vote did not go to waste. Phezikwabo."

Stalliane Tsele Qholosha said:

"Go on, Kenny. I'm behind PA on this issue."

Gayton McKenzie says he must investigate Chidimma Adetshina's citizenry

In a related article, Briefly News reported that PA president and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said he would investigate Adetshina's citizenship.

McKenzie recently said that if she were South African, the country would support her, but if she was not, she should not participate.

