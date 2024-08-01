Lerato Kganyago took to Instagram Live to react to recent sentiments surrounding Miss SA finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina

It followed Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's promise to get answers concerning Adetshina's nationality

Kganyago, speaking with media personality Somizi Mhlongo during the live, said McKenzie's utterances left her feeling disappointed

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Lerato Kganyago hits out a Gayton McKenzie over Chidimma Onwe Adetshina sentiments. Images: Brenton Geach, @leratokganyago and @chichi_vanessa

Source: UGC

DJ and actress Lerato Kganyago, fulfilling pageant duties this year, has publicly weighed in on the furore surrounding top 11 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina.

This comes as many South Africans on social media criticise her participation in the Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 national beauty competition due to her now well-documented Nigerian heritage.

Lerato Kganyago cautions against backlash

The raging public debate has drawn reactions and opinions far and wide, including from local celebrities and pageant role players.

For her part, Kganyago, roped in as a Miss SA 2024 judge, took to Instagram Live with media personality Somizi Mhlongo.

Popular news blog @MDNnewss posted a recorded snippet of the live.

There, the Metro FM radio jock expressed concern about the public outrage directed at Adetshina and the recent sentiments by Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie on the issue, The South African reported.

In a video that has been making the rounds online, McKenzie says an investigation is necessary to determine Adetshina's actual nationality.

McKenzie said:

"I have to go and investigate. I can't just talk because I'm a minister. And, if she's South African, we'll wish her well. But if she's not, we can't have her represent us on the world stage."

He emphasised the importance of asking questions, refuting accusations of xenophobia.

"I am waiting for answers. But they say it's xenophobic when you ask the question. How can it be xenophobic? We must ask questions!"

Feeling sorry for Adetshina

Kganyago lambasted the minister for his remarks, which she said did not sit well with her.

“I was a bit disappointed with the minister. [In his] last statement, he said, 'It looks dodgy'. Now, we're putting the life of this young lady in danger," she said in her discussion with Somizi.

She reiterated that the Miss SA Organisation had its checks and balances to establish the eligibility of the contestants, including Adetshina.

"I wouldn't be part of an organisation that is dishonest. [The Miss SA Organisation] did proper vetting [and] research. [The] proper documentation [was] received, proving she is South African.

"My opinion is based on facts. I respect everyone's frustration. It’s easier to attack a black woman ... The only person I feel sorry for is this young lady [Adetshina]. I hope she gets therapy."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News