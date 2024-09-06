Mawhoo was a recent topic of discussion on Twitter, with people showing love to her

The Amapiano vocalist known for her hit song Ngilimele had people gushing over her beauty

Netizens showed her love, saying she was very talented and beautiful and not deserving of the hate

South African singer Mawhoo might get hated from time to time online, but recently, Mzansi saw it fitting to give her much-deserved praise.

Mzansi gave Mawhoo her flowers. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South Africans praise Mawhoo

It is refreshing to see Mawhoo getting her flowers on social media as she often gets hated. The singer was a recent topic of discussion on Twitter, with people showing her love and praise.

The Ngilimele hitmaker had X user @BafanaSurprise gushing, saying:

"I actually don’t understand why people hate her. She is just so perfect, man. This Woman has no drama, to be honest. Mawhoo is just a sweetheart."

Netizens agree with X user

Other internet users say Mawhoo is very talented and beautiful. They stated that she is not deserving of the hate he often gets.

@_Lolo_Pat said:

"She's so gorgeous."

@nicksta_napo replied:

"A solid 10 I tell you."

@Milli_0601 argued:

"I don’t even know what she does or who she is."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"We hate the way she dresses because her voice touches our soul when she sings we want her to wear like pator's wife"

@RyanNgcobo_RSA argued:

"My brother there is hate and jealously in this life must know to see the difference."

@Moshe_Meso claimed:

"She has a trash personality this one.. we yet to see it."

@Cheryl_barbz25 shared:

"You just mentioned the reasons why they hate her."

Kabza De Small looks infatuated with Mawhoo in new video

In a previous report from Briefly News, music producer Kabza De Small was taken with musician MaWhoo after the pair shared a moment.

MaWhoo wanted to discuss new music with Kabza, telling him to look out for her recently released song. Social media users spoke about the supposed chemistry between the two, saying Kabza seemed nervous when he was talking to Mawhoo.

