Amapiano producer and DJ Kabza De Small seemed taken with musician MaWhoo as the pair shared a moment

MaWhoo appeared to be interested in discussing new music, telling him to look out for her recently released song

Online users took in the supposed chemistry-fueled scenes, trying to put two and two together in the comments strip

Kabza De Small and MaWhoo shared a moment during which the DJ smiled from ear to ear. Images: @kabelomotha_, @mawhoo_.

Amapiano DJ and record producer Kabza De Small was all smiles during a recent moment he and musician MaWhoo shared.

If one didn't know about the catalogue of music they shared, they'd be forgiven for thinking there was anything more to it.

Kabza De Small appears smitten with MaWhoo

That is until one saw how Kabza De Small's face lights up while talking to her.

In the clip shared by X user @BafanaSurprise, the pair seem to have an unmissable chemistry as MaWhoo fills Kabza in on her new single, uThukela, which she told him was set to be released at midnight on Friday.

The caption read:

"Kabza De Small is always shy around MaWhoo. He can’t even keep eye contact."

The two artists have several previously released songs, including popular releases Moya Wasendulo, Amazwe and Bonga.

She discusses her latest single release in the 28-second video of their interaction, which MaWhoo uploaded on her TikTok.

She asks Kabza when he is releasing another album, to which he says work is still being done, before telling him she is dropping her single at midnight.

MaWhoo then excitedly asks him to stream her song and give her another hit song. Joining forces with Master KG, uThukela features Harry Cane and Eemoh.

She released her last official single, Imizi Yobaba, with Soulfreakah in May.

X users look on curiously

Observant locals thought they saw a twinkle in Kabza De Small's eyes as he looked at MaWhoo, taking to the comments to make known their theories.

Briefly News looks at some of the outlandish comments.

@Sir_Aro wrote:

"Who can blame him!? She’s the literal definition of aura."

@mxova911 said:

"He can't even look her straight in the eye. My goat is gone."

@Ed_UberDriver added:

"He's so uncomfortable, and she's picked that up."

