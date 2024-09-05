Rapper Big Zulu has announced the release of a new diss track, 200 Bars , set to drop on Friday

The new upcoming release is a follow-up to his 150 Bars (Ke Hip Hop Dawg) from August 2022

SA hip-hop fans had an assortment of excited and anticlimatic responses to the announcement

Rapper Big Zulu has readied fans' ears for another bar-crunching release, '200 Bars'. Images: @BigZulu_ZN

Big Zulu plans to disrupt the SA hip-hop game again after announcing another diss track, 200 Bars, set to drop at midnight on Friday.

The diss track is a follow-up to his infamous 150 Bars (Ke Hip Hop Dawg), which he dropped on 22 August 2022.

Big Zulu announces new diss track 200 Bars

Heading to his socials with the cover art of the track on Thursday, he announced the anticipated drop, writing:

"'200 Bars'. Ay, hip-hop nation ngizwile ikhalo zenu. Ay, sekunjalo ivuthiwe manje. hlehle inkuni isisha nesobho. Dropping Friday [at] 00:00."

His previous diss was an all-encompassing shade at the local game, a move which many saw as an attempt to revive it.

While some artists responded to the diss with diss tracks, others treated it as a joke and brushed it off. However, Emtee seemed to have taken a swipe at him hard, as the only rapper still taking shots at his counterpart on social media.

Mzansi offers mixed reactions

In true SA hip-hop fashion, fans and followers had plenty to say about the announcement, greeting it with warm and cold responses.

@Naomi_Wonders offered:

"Another try to draw attention?"

@senhle_mcfreak wrote:

"Washo u-AKA wathi, 'There's no such thing as ubuntu diss track'. ungaxolisi ekugcineni."

@complaints.dep.artment said:

"Emtee [is] about to catch strays again."

@biggieFNP quizzed:

"Am I hearing 'Sister Bettina' drums in this song? Nah, be flopped already."

@juicystory_xciv critiqued:

"Nah. [I don't] think so. It won't be that hot."

