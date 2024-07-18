Tshwane rapper 25K has announced new music is in the pipeline after taking to Instagram to update his fans

His forthcoming sophomore album comes 12 years after his debut offering, Pheli Makaveli , sparking suspense

Kilo's fans flooded his mentions to raise a glass to the announcement and the suave way he delivered it

Tshwane rapper 25K has announced new music. Image: @thereal_25

Source: Instagram

New music to excite his fans is in the pipeline from Tshwane rapper 25K, who took to his socials to reveal an upcoming sophomore project.

The artist posted a video on Instagram, sparking intrigue and excitement among hip-hop heads, announcing on Wednesday, 17 July, that local fans could look forward to new music.

25K announces new music

In the clip, 25K, donning a black and white suit, appears perched at a mahogany desk in what seems to be a presidential office.

A lit cigar in graces his hand, the smoke filling the air. He prepares fans as he talks about his forthcoming undertaking, titled Loyal to the Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilograms.

"So, for those of you who've been following the movement ever since I dropped my debut album, Pheli Makaveli, I feel like this has given me enough time to give you guys new music. So be on the lookout for that," said 25K.

True to form, the rapper last treated his fans to an upbeat offering in 2012. His sophomore is one of the most anticipated albums of 2024.

The rapper's fans will undoubtedly be curious about how his second offering will weigh up against Pheli Makaveli.

A release date for Loyal to the Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilograms has not been set. However, if the timing of the notification is anything to go by, it should be soon.

Hip-hop fans applaud announcement

Kilo's fans and followers flooded his mentions to raise a glass to the announcement and the style in which it was delivered.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.

@s.e.c.t.i.o.n100 said:

"Voice of the street. Pheli's very own Makaveli."

@shai.i_ wrote:

"The plug came back from the re-up."

@kebaabetsweoutlaw__seakgoe mentioned:

"Booking fee yaka ke bona e le."

@thereal_.mbatha offered:

"It's about time."

@tsh3pang_ added:

"Mofeng chain yao ngwala dope boy!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News