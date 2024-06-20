South African singer Rowlene recently previewed her new music on social media

The star shared a snippet of her new music on her Instagram page and posted when it'll be dropped

Many fans and followers of the singer said that they couldn't wait for Rowlene to drop her new music

Singer Rowlene is set to drop new music soon. Image: @rowlene_sa

Source: Instagram

South African musician Rowlene, well-known for her song SMA with rapper Nasty C, has shared some great news with her fans regarding new music.

Rowlene previews new single Sweet Escape

The singer, who previously spoke about her business relationship with the South African superstar rapper Nasty C, has made headlines.

Recently, the SMA hitmaker shared on social media with her fans and followers that she'll be dropping some new music towards the end of June 2024. The star shared a snippet of her upcoming single, Sweet Escape, on her Instagram page and paired it with a message.

She wrote:

"Dearest Gentle Reader, On the 28th of this very month, prepare to indulge in an auditory delight most exquisite. “Sweet Escape” shall be unveiled, a harmonious journey that promises to captivate hearts and minds alike. Mark thy calendars and ready thy ears, for a most enchanting melody awaits.Yours sincerely, Rowlene."

See the post below:

Fans can't wait for her to drop the song

Many netizens shared their excitement on social media as they can't wait for Rowlene to drop the new song. See some of the comments below:

gigi_lamayne wrote:

"Cannot wait."

lil_mars_shex said:

"We are about to get Rowlene."

soko.7 responded:

"Lets go. It's that time!"

rotondwa_mak commented:

"I cannot wait, maybe a little concert wouldn’t hurt."

therealsinclair_ mentioned:

"Looking forward to it!"

haggai_katson replied:

"Congrats Roro. Can't wait."

