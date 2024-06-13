24-year-old rapper J Molley denied claims that he was seeking sympathy features after his suicide attempts

A Twitter (X) user mentioned that the troubled rapper will be receiving sympathy features now that he had suicide attempts

J Molley further responded to the tweet, saying that he has featured some of the most prominent artists in the game in the past and that he doesn't seek any sympathy

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Rapper J Molley denied wanting sympathy features from artists. Image: @hoodpharmacist

Source: Instagram

South African troubled rapper J Molley continues being the hot topic online after his suicidal posts.

J Molley denies seeking sympathy features after suicidal attempts

The troubled rapper has been making headlines on social media lately after he shared some disturbing posts contemplating taking his life.

Recently, Shamiso Mosaka's ex-boyfriend found himself trending after a Twitter (X) user, @MarshallDonado, accused him of collecting many sympathy features following his suicidal attempts.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The rapper quickly rubbished the claim on social media of him seeking sympathy features and wrote:

"Got The Blxckie Feature Last Year, Maglera Feature Long Ago, Big Xhosa Feature Earlier This Year, Sho Madjozi Feature Long Ago, Shekinah Feature Long Ago, Blaq Bonez Feature Long Ago, Ckay Feature Long Ago. The List Goes On…. Plus I Already Have A Hit With Emtee That Came Out Long Ago Too.

"Been In Studio With Cassper Many Times, AKA Too. I Been Loved By The Industry. I Ain’t No Gimmick. Watch What’s About To Happen. Even I’m Scared."

See the tweets below:

Netizens react as J Molley refutes the claim

Many netizens reacted to J Molley denying seeking sympathy features:

@BigLarko262 wrote:

"Don’t let the haters knock you off your square my G."

@slace_22023 said:

"We know you king."

@thisiscrash_ commented:

"I don't get why people are hating on you bro everybody deals with their problems in different ways."

@KR_Unic responded:

"Make SA proud man and stay strong!"

@aj_millz replied:

"Learn to avoid negativity my guy."

@SidwellNjabulo wrote:

"Yazi fighting with us on Twitter is extreme sport. Ngoba next we will be blamed if you decide to visit the other side."

Nota Baloyi slams J Molley

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's comments about J Molly's suicide attempt.

Nota said the country had bigger things to worry about than the rapper's "attention-seeking suicide stunts."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News