South African radio personality Solmzi "Sol" Phenduka had something to say about women on social media.

Sol says unmarried women are single

The Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka has made headlines once again after he expressed his disappointment regarding Dr Nandipha Mangudumana after he watched the Showmax Original documentary Tracking Thabo Bester.

Recently, the Kaya 959 presenter shared during an episode of the Podcast and Chill that all unmarried women are single. The video of the star talking about this was posted on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews.

The video was captioned:

"True or False?"

See the post below:

Many netizens agree with what Sol Phenduka

Shortly after the video of Sol Phenduka was posted on social media, many netizens agreed with what the star had to say. See some of the comments below:

@theHirohito said:

"He was wrong until he got to ticking the boxes at home affairs or on any form, i realized he's actually right."

@Luveni2020 replied:

"Very true. Men must stop making us their wives without lobolaring."

@sebogoe commented:

"This one can't be argued it's so true."

@TladiPhasha questioned:

"So my girlfriend the mother of my two kids is single?"

@Maki_Motsepe tweeted:

"False. Home affairs forms have divorced or widower block to mark also, so I'm not single."

@Mab0710 responded:

"Everyone who is not married is single even when you are just engaged. However, dating is a courtship. Even if on paper you are single, but your heart and mind is in love with someone else.That love or respect you have for them, makes you behave like you are taken."

Sol Phenduka trolls BB Mzansi stars

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka trolled the two former Big Brother Mzansi housemates who asked for donations. Sol said he was also on the show many years ago but did not win, so he, too, should ask for money.

The joke was aimed at McJunior and Chuenza, who shared their banking details to ask fans to donate money.

