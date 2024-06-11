Many netizens on social media have shared their opinions on the actress Ntombi Mzolo hosting The Mommy Club reunion

The South African actress was allowed to host the season 2 reunion of The Mommy Club

Many netizens thought that Ntombi was very biased, and others shared that she was the best host ever

As season two of The Mommy Club wrapped up, many netizens had a lot to say about the reunion of the reality TV show.

Ntombi Mzolo hosted the reunion of The Mommy Club

Media personality Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo was announced as the special host of The Mommy Club Season 2 reunion, and now she is at the top of social media's trending list.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald recently posted on his Twitter (X) page that he enjoyed Ntombi hosting the reunion.

He captioned his post:

"#TheMommyClub Ntombi is kinda spicy as the reunion host and I won’t lie she’s asking the right questions #MommyClubShowmax."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ntombi hosting the reunion

Shortly after the entertainment commentator posted about the reunion, many netizens shared their opinions on Ntombi's unique hosting. See the comments below:

@kayytheestallion wrote:

"She mustn’t come back i am sorry she came with her own opinions and favourites to come defend them."

@BLK_Lezothi commented:

"Why is she not asking about Mrs Mops & Her majesty gossiping about Nozi's marriage?"

@npSosibo replied:

"She’s really good. I don’t get why people are against her."

@SimelaneEs commented:

"She is taking Mrs Mops and Happy sides, hate it."

@KgomotsoTlhapan mentioned:

"She is the absolute best for the job. She did a stellar job kudos to her."

@angazi_nje responded:

"She did a great job..."

@Babytee1 replied:

"Yes she is really good and asked the right questions but now that I watched episode 2, I feel she needed to do the same with her majesty as well but still hopefully for coming episodes."

