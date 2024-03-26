South African radio personality Solomzi "Sol" Phenduka expressed his disappointment in Dr Nandipha

The star shared a tweet on his Twitter (X) page and shared how he regretted hugging her after watching the Showmax Original Thabo Bester Documentary

This was after Sol mentioned that they had interviewed Dr Nandipha on Podcast and Chill

Sol Phenduka regrets his interaction with Dr Nadipha Magudumana. Image: @news24, @mzansishkers

South African radio personality Solmzi "Sol" Phenduka has expressed how he feels about Dr Nandipha Mangudumana after he watched the Showmax Original documentary Tracking Thabo Bester.

Sol Phenduka regrets hugging Dr Nandipha

Social media has been buzzing since the release of the Tracking Thabo Bester documentary on 15 March 2024 on Showmax. Radio star Sol Phenduka recently expressed his disappointment in Dr Nandipha Magudumana on his Twitter (X) page.

Phenduka shared a tweet and stated that he regretted having hugged Dr Nandipha when they interviewed her on Mac G's Podcast and Chill previously, he also shared that he never thought she would do the awful things said in the documentary.

He wrote:

"Watching the Thabo Bester doccie. This lady, sat with us. I hugged her! Meanwhile , she was transporting dead bodies out of prison , dumping them and helping in prison breaks. Crazy how we have no idea who we dealing with emhlabeni when we meet people. I only had 1 encounter with her, I can't imagine those who were closer to her and also got deceived. Old saying, never gets old DON'T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Sol's tweet

Shortly after the podcaster shared his tweet on social media, many netizens weighed in:

@RegoSmurf wrote:

"Hmmm'd Sol look at you sanitizing yourself. Nathi asiyaze whether you were together in the crooked place giving or discussing TB. He also couldve been there in studio watching & waiting for her... we dont know nathi grootman."

@BbwMaturity said:

"So so true. Watched this on the Showmax episode this evening. Some people are rarely what they say they are. Especially those who are portrayed by the media as 'role models' or 'influencers.'"

@BraStoveDieMahn responded:

"Stop buying people face's because that sheep face you see in afternoon it changes at night and becomes the devil face."

@NanguBheybi replied:

"Manje Sol, you chilled with her and you didn't see anything wrong. You only saw the Bester her."

@KG_Mulelwa commented:

"This will hopefully teach you to vet your guests before putting them on the show. When she was interviewed she had already not been paying for her annual HPCSA fee."

@Nhlokololo mentioned:

"If you guys didn’t drink on the show, you could’ve sensed her evil aura. Manje beniseplugini no Mac G."

Sol Phenduka hits back at Cyan Boujee

