Tracking Thabo Bester obtained the number one spot for the most first-time views, beating Rosemary's Hitlist

This gripping reality show premiered on 15 March, and it tells the chilling story of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana

Speaking to Briefly News, Amanda Tremeer from Showmax shared that they anticipate the number to go higher with the release of the last two episodes

Mzansi waited eagerly to watch the chilling story of Thabo Bester and how he escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre. When the four-part series premiered on Showmax on 15 March, it broke Showmax's streaming records.

‘Tracking Thabo Bester’ Breaks Showmax’s Views, Mzansi Discusses Last Two Episodes

Showmax shares Thabo Bester broke first-day records

In a statement to Brielfy News, Showmax revealed that Tracking Thabo Bester obtained the number one spot for the most first-time views, beating another true-crime series, Rosemary’s Hitlist.

Apart from Thabo Bester's shocking escape, the show delved deeper into the convict's relationship with Dr. Nandipha Magudumana.

"On Friday, 15 March 2024, Tracking Thabo Bester racked up the most first-day views of any documentary on Showmax, well ahead of the previous record-holder, Rosemary’s Hitlist. The true-crime documentary was also the most-watched title across all genres over the weekend and received rave reviews."

Will two new episodes stick to the trend?

Speaking to Briefly News, Amanda Tremeer from Showmax shared that they expect the numbers to increase further following the release of the last two episodes on Friday, 22 March.

"We hope that it will increase, of course! And we’ve had a massive response from people saying they can’t wait for the second two episodes. So I’m sure the numbers will only go up. We’ll have to wait and see on Friday and over the weekend."

GroundUp journalist Marecia Damons told Briefly News that Tracking Thabo Bester shows how whistleblowers play a significant role in making such cases known to the public.

"More importantly, this exposé showed the significance of whistleblowers and the general public in propelling stories through the media that directly affect them and the public at large."

New episodes drops jaws

Mzansi did not hold back on the criticism towards Dr. Magudumana's involvement in this case and Showmax's ability to tell the story from a fresh new angle.

@UnathiNgada:

"From a technical standpoint I think #TrackingThaboBester is slightly underwhelming. I think the emphasis on social media posts is redundant and more focus should be placed on the investigative side of things. SA after all, has solid investigative journalism. Just my opinion."

@VinoliaSeshoka

"I really understand Nandipha's brother. Imagine having a sibling who is a millionaire, clearly their word is final in the family & if you go against them you'd be regarded as a jealous sibling #TrackingThaboBester."

@Sefularo_Keamo

"The fact that a Judge had to contact the newspaper says a lot about our justice system #TrackingThaboBester."

@cizaaks1

"I am beyond shocked. I’ll watch this documentary over and over and still be in complete shock."

Thabo Bester and Magudumana fail to stop Showmax from broadcasting series

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester's lawyers filed an urgent court interdict to stop the docu-series Tracking Thabo Bester from being broadcast.

The Johannesburg High Court decided on the matter on Friday, 15 March, the same day the series was slated to be released.

