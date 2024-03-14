Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester's lawyers have reportedly filed an urgent court interdict to stop the docu-series Tracking Thabo Bester from airing

Tracking Thabo Bester is scheduled to premiere on 15 March 2024 on the local streaming platform Showmax

The Johannesburg High Court will decide on the matter in the morning on Friday, 15 March, the same day on which the series is slated to air

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester disapprove of the Showmax series Tracking Thabo Bester and are fighting for it not to see the light of day.

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana have filed a court interdict for ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’. Image: Gallo Images

Thabo and Nandipha seek court intervention in Showmax series

According to Newsroom Afrika reporter @LindA_MniSii, Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester's lawyers have filed an urgent court interdict to stop the documentary Tracking Thabo Bester from airing.

Tracking Thabo Bester is a four-part docu-series that is scheduled to premiere on 15 March 2024 on the popular local streaming platform Showmax.

The reporter shared on X:

"#DrNandiphaMagudumana and #ThaboBester have filed an urgent application to interdict the airing of the #TrackingThaboBester documentary meant to air on Showmax on Tomorrow."

The Johannesburg High Court will decide on the matter early Friday morning, 15 March.

Multichoice tells Briefly News the series will go ahead

Before the court interdict was submitted, Kevin Kriedemann from MultiChoice told Briefly News that Showmax would go ahead with airing the docu-series. They emphasised the importance for South Africans to see the series and know about the nitty gritty of the case.

"Given the extremely serious allegations against Bester and his co-accused and the overwhelming public interest in the matter, Showmax believes it is important that members of the public see this programme and form their own view. Showmax will vigorously defend the right of the public to do so."

