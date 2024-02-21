Global site navigation

Thabo Bester: Video of Nandipha Magudumana Hugging Father in Court Goes Viral
Thabo Bester: Video of Nandipha Magudumana Hugging Father in Court Goes Viral

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester are back in court and are appearing in connection with the escape of Thabo Bester
  • A viral video of Magudumana hugging her father and also ignoring Thabo Bester went viral
  • South Africans noted the video and observed that she looked as stunning as she did at her last appearance

Nandipha Magudumana trended after a video of her hugging her dad went viral
Nandipha Magudumana gave her dad some love. Images: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is back in court with her co-accused, Thabo Bester, whom she helped escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in 2022. A video of her showing her father, another suspect, love went viral.

Nandipha Magudumana back in court

Journalist @Sli_Masikane posted the video on her X account. The footage shows Magudumana, who is back in court. Preparing for her appearance. Dressed in a Nike t-shirt, sporting earrings, and a different hairstyle, her father approached her, and she hugged him tightly for a few seconds. They share an emotional moment and sit down among the other suspects in the Thabo Bester escape case. Thabo Bester also appears in the video, wearing matching shirts. View the video here:

What you need to know about the Thabo Bester trial

South Africans were stunned by her appearance

Netizens commented on her appearance.

Dineo M said:

"Whoever is platting Nandipha's hair must be added to the long list of the accused!"

Bestow added:

"Just a bit of weight loss, otherwise, still fire."

Giselle Msibi:

"It's the LV backpack and LV purse for me."

NdingumXhosa remarked:

"White is the colour of the day."

Neo:

"That hairline is non-existent."

Source: Briefly News

