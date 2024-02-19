Singer Kelly Khumalo caused a stir at Shoprite in the latest video, where she was singing and vibing with the workers

The Esiphambwaneni singer was spotted dancing with the workers, who gave her a warm welcome with their song

Mzansi discussed the video, and they had mixed feelings about the workers giving Kelly Khumalo this much hype

Despite her being social media's 'number one villain', Kelly Khumalo is loved by many people. The singer and Shoprite workers sang in jubilation during her visit to a store.

Kelly Khumalo and Shoprite workers caused a stir with their epic video. Image: Oupa Bopape

Shoprite workers give Kelly warm welcome

Esiphambwaneni hitmaker Kelly Khumalo was a vibe at Shoprite. In a viral video, she was singing and dancing with the workers, who were very happy to see her.

The staff members gave her a warm welcome with their song, and it brought a smile to her face.

The video clip was posted by @mat_boschh, who captioned it:

"Shoprite is happy to see Kelly Khumalo."

Mzansi amazed by the love Kelly is receiving

The video sparked a debate among Mzansi peeps. Many expressed mixed feelings about the level of hype the workers were giving Kelly Khumalo.

Kelly has been villainized all because of the damning allegations against her centred around the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

@_prince_em lauded:

"The song is spot on.....there's no one like her vele."

@TrevorThabo said:

"They should also get arrested."

@Porch97916227 mentioned:

"My favourite làdy shame, I love her so much. I don't care who says what she's my girl finish and klaar."

@FrankTa72625105 added:

"I could also be so pleased to see the Queen."

@Andries8711 said:

"May the spirit of Senzo rest in peace."

Kelly Khumalo sings after accusations regarding Senzo Meyiwa's murder case

