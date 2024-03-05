Local streaming company Showmax will air a new show focusing on Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Maguduman

The show is titled Tracking Thabo Bester , and it will premiere on 15 March 2024 on the platform

Mzansi is here for the show, with some expressing their approval of Showmax doing the story instead of Netflix

Pure entertainment awaits Mzansi as the local streaming platform Showmax will air the highly anticipated docu-series focusing on Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana.

Showmax announced the new show ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’, which focuses on fugitive Thabo Bester and his lover Nandipha Magudumana. Image: Frikkie Kap/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Showmax announces show on Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana

Taking to Instagram, the official Showmax page shared a trailer of the upcoming series.

In the four-part documentary, journalists and experts weigh in on the trial that kept South Africans and the world glued to their screens.

The show is titled Tracking Thabo Bester and will premiere on the platform on 15 March 2024.

"Take a deep dive with experts and journalists on South Africa’s infamous duo, Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana. #TrackingThaboBester comes to Showmax on 15 March."

Watch the trailer here.

Mzansi marks their calendars

Mzansi is here for the show. Many are marking their calendars as they await the premiere date.

Many criticized Netflix, saying they are happy that Showmax is doing the story instead of Netflix.

mmatsholo.mokoena:

"Screw Netflix. We have our own stories to tell. Netflix was going to sugarcoat stuff anyway."

li_yandie_co:

"Netflix is sleeping on this I would have made a movie already, well done Showmax."

ntokozo_melu:

"We've been waiting for quite a long time."

mistress_mazibukothando

"You should’ve waited for their trial or sentences, including everyone involved. Now you’ll be telling internet stories we all know, boring half stories. We want to hear their side of the story including how they were approached and those celebrities who visited him in prison."

mfumo_b:

"Iconic promo video please! Thank you for the feature."

karabo.mafetsa_:

"Showmax baby? You were in your bag."

Thabo Bester hugs father in court

In more Thabo Bester news, Briefly News reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester are back in court and are appearing in connection with the escape of Thabo Bester.

A viral video of Magudumana hugging her father and also ignoring Thabo Bester went viral. South Africans noted the video and observed that she looked as stunning as she did at her last appearance.

