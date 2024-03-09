Dr Nandipha Magudumana has threatened to launch an urgent application to stop Showmax from releasing a docu-series called ‘ Tracking Thabo Bester .’

The four-part investigation of the series screens in two halves on Showmax on 15 and 22 March 2024

Magudumana insists on her legal team reviewing the Showmax documentary before airing, or she will pursue legal action against the channel

BLOEMFONTEIN - Dr Nandipha Magudumana has threatened to launch an urgent application in the Free State High Court to stop the release of Showmax’s docu-series called ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’, set to premiere on March 15.

Magudumana threatens legal action

Her legal team has requested that the Multichoice group provide them with a copy of their upcoming documentary titled 'Tracking Thabo Bester' by Saturday.

According to SABC, this is to establish whether any issues in the episodes would prejudice Magudumana’s rights.

In the letter of demand, Magudumana’s lawyers say she did not grant any right, permission or authority to any party to film and no personal interviews were held with her, which raises concerns regarding the accuracy and correctness of the version to be shown.

It further states the following:

“This is to establish if there are indeed any issues which may prejudice her rights, failing which, an urgent application will be brought in the High Court of South Africa, including but not limited to interim interdictory relief to stop the streaming of the documentary series and any other material related to it,” Magudumana’s lawyers said in the letter of demand.

The docu-series is set to tell the unbelievable true story of the convicted murderer Thabo Bester, who faked his death by burning in his cell and escaped prison for a year.

Trial date

The trial of Bester, Magudumana and their co-accused was supposed to begin in the Free State High Court at the end of February but has been postponed to 5 June 2024.

Netizens keen on documentary-series

People across the country are intrested in the documentary and want it to be released.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Zolisa Nongqungaa shared:

"I thought she escaped lawful custody or something interesting."

@Aaron Lear Mwafulirwa joked:

"When Ramaphosa will join them."

@Bro Mish said:

"She must relax. We already have the documentaries that we compiled from the news."

@Sally Arends voiced:

"We want to see this."

@Hauza Mö commented:

"So koraore the docu was made without their approval... here I thought they finally decided to tell us something coz we've been waiting for bail ever since:

Showmax’s ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’ focuses on the lovebirds

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that local streaming company Showmax will air a new show focusing on Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

The show is titled 'Tracking Thabo Bester' on the platform on 15 March 2024.

Mzansi is here for the show, with some expressing their approval of Showmax doing the story instead of Netflix.

