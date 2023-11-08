Mzansi's favourite blind dating show, Date My Family, is back to continue with its 11th season on Mzansi Magic

Its return was announced on Twitter by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela to save the date for November

Online spectators felt that it was offside for the channel to schedule it on Saturday as it would lose viewership

Mzansi Magic's dating show, Date My Family, where single hopefuls go on blind dates with potential in-laws, is returning on screens with a continuation of Season 11, episode 14 on DStv channel 161.

Phil Mphela announces Date My Family's return on Twitter

the new show's alert was made by entertainment commentator @PhilMphela on the X app, formerly Twitter. He captioned the post:

"Date My Family returns: The dating show continues its 11th season and returns from episode 14. New episodes on the Mzansi Magic Saturday line-up start November 11 at 18h30.

Check out the poster below:

Tweeps excitedly worry about Date My Family's new timeslot

Social media users were excited about the show's return but worried that since it was originally a Sunday night show, it would meet the same demise that the final season of Idols SA when it was rescheduled to Saturday evenings, saying:

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Not a good idea. It’s not gonna be in the top 10 or 20 with this new Saturday timeslot."

@Blessing_Pha agreed:

"Ah ah Saturday? Viewership is not gonna make sure."

@sdu_mpembe added:

"It must return to Sunday, it will lose viewership."

@ZalaPapi asked:

"Why on Saturday nogal @Mzansimagic? Is this a ploy for the shows to not do well so they can be canned?"

@Phiweness predicted:

"Saturday? Aaag!! This is a Sunday show. Not many will watch."

@lerato_lalove

"I'm the only person who watches TV on a Saturday because I never go out. This is bad for #datemyfamily"

@Nthabi_moka2 said:

"I'm happy but eseng ka Saturday hle."

