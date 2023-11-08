Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi jumps in on the Water dance challenge

The Queen Sono star was captured in a video at an unknown beach rocking to Tyla's Water challenge

The clip had some netizens throwing shade at Pearl, saying she should stop trying to be relevant on social media

Pearl Thusi jumped in on the 'Water' dance challenge. Image: @pearlthusi

Actress Pearl Thusi jumped in on Tyla's dance challenge. The star put Mzansi on another level by slaying the Water challenge again, but her video didn't quite impress the viewers.

Pearl Thusi takes on the Water challenge

Media personality Pearl Thusi found herself making headlines once again. The star has been roasted for not doing any justice to the Water dance challenge.

Thusi was dragged for attempting to do the challenges after Mzansi's hottest dancer, Bontle Modiselle, reigned supreme and was given the winner's title for it.

Gossip page MDNewss shared a clip of Pearl Thusi dancing at an unknown beach dressed in a saucy swim set and captioned it:

"Pearl Thusi does the water dance challenge again."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Thusi's Water challenge video

Tweeps had mixed reactions to the video of the actress. Some were impressed with how she did it, and others just roasted her, saying she likes attention and being relevant. See some of the comments below:

TshepoTC11 bashed Pearl:

"Hayi suka onlyfans joker. Fatherless behaviour."

@TumiMmakgabo said:

"I don’t blame her, and if I had that body, I’d probably walk around naked most of the time."

@ThatgirlLee__ shared:

"GO GIRL!!! Give us NOTHING."

@hookah_papi_ wrote:

"Here you go, giving us nothing."

@CozminoNtsomi mentioned:

"Midlife crisis is also dealing with her."

@Sinelizwi_ responded:

"Jah, no, her body is bodying."

@cymbalux said:

"Hai, no, it's hard to be mothered by celebrities who want to trend daily."

@peacetheboy_ asked:

"Do people actually care about her? Or she’s doing all this nonsense to stay relevant?"

@princegangaidzo wrote:

"At that age, it’s a no for me."

