Date My Family trended on the timeline following the latest episode that aired on Mzansi Magic on Sunday night, 19 June

A single gent wrote into the show asking for help to find a potential partner, and three beautiful ladies showed up as potential girlfriends

One of the ladies was a 21-year-old TUT student and many of the viewers advised her to focus on books for now because of her age

The latest episode of Date My Family trended on the timeline. A gent wrote into the Mzansi Magic dating show looking for love.

‘Date My Family’ trended on the timeline after another spicy episode. Image: @Diegochuene @tinashe_galvin

Source: Twitter

The show helps singletons find love by sending them on dates with their potential partner's family. Sunday night's episode was epic.

Three young ladies showed up on the show looking for love. Their families had a chance to sit down with the single man, Sphamandla Nkosi, 26, who was looking for a potential partner. The viewers of the programme shared mixed reactions after seeing the women who were also looking for a man. One of the young ladies was a 21-year-old TUT student.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest episode of the Mzansi Magic show. Many advised the girl, 21, to focus on her studies.

@theboydontexist said:

"Are the streets really that bad for a 21 year old to be on #Datemyfamily?"

@HunchoJak1 wrote:

"Women are funny. Sne said she didn't want him, but now she is hurt."

@Tsongaofficial said:

"Khensani, books before boys because boys bring babies!"

@PravinMustGo commented:

"Gents from TUT you must do better, what is a 21 year old doing here?"

@qhamadlula_ wrote:

"Honestly speaking Snethemba wants a politician or tenderpreneur not Sphamandla."

@UviweMhlaba added:

"Yhooo, first time ever hearing a chick prefer a short guy than a tall one."

