Date My Family trended on social media when a young gorgeous lady shared what she's not willing to do when in a relationship

The viewers laughed out loud when Jenny told her potential boyfriend that he cannot expect her to render wife duties on a girlfriend contract

The stunner also shared that she's not ready yet to have a child because of her banging body, adding that she'd rather spend money on herself than a child

A potential girlfriend who appeared on Date My Family on Sunday night, 15 May, set the timeline on fire. The young lady named Jenny had Mzansi laughing out loud with her honesty.

The young lady named Jenny appeared on ‘Date My Family’ . Image: @BasnaarMthombe1

Source: Twitter

Jenny shared that she's too sexy to have a child and also had the viewers of the show cracking up when she said her man can't expect her to perform wife duties on a a girlfriend contract.

The fans of the dating show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jenny's honesty and shared some of the hilarious things she said during the Mzansi Magic show.

@BasnaarMthombe1 said:

"Quote of the month: 'You can't render wife duties on a girlfriend contract'."

@MateteMashamai1 commented:

"Lol, but they expect men to do husband duties ka boyfriend contract."

@Xolaningubane91 wrote:

"In her we are led! Basically she’s just saying know your place!"

@Mashudu79977730 said:

"Jenny is the real deal, 'You need to stick to the contract and job description you hired for'."

@Pheladi_Chokwe commented:

"This one was dishing out quotes throughout the show."

@Ese7391 wrote:

"I'm too sexy to have a child."

@RealLwaziMsomi added:

" 'I'd rather spend that money on me than a child'. - Jenny. It's the honesty for me."

