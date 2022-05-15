Media personality Lasizwe has responded to a snap of alleged new boyfriend that's doing the rounds on social media

The YouTuber slammed entertainment blogger Musa Khawula for sharing the snap and claiming the man in the pic was Lasizwe's new boo

He went on to accuse the controversial blogger of being a liar and asked him to provide proof that the man in the pic was his new bae

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lasizwe has taken to social media to react to a snap of his alleged new man. The media personality denied that the man in the trending snap is his new boyfriend.

Lasizwe has reacted to a snap of his alleged new boyfriend. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to his timeline to share the pic of the man who has allegedly stole the actor's heart. The post rubbed the star up the wrong way.

Taking to Twitter, the YouTuber slammed Musa for spreading "lies". He even called him a "pathological liar", according to ZAlebs. He went on to alleged that the controversial blogger has a "lying disorder".

"There’s meds for that hey!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lasizwe went on to urge Musa to provide proof to back his claims. Some tweeps shared a snap of Lasizwe kissing a man that looked like the same man Musa alleged was his bae. Lasizwe said those were two different man.

Peeps took to his timeline to react to his post. Some shared that the man looks cute while others defended Musa.

@LLunga18 said:

"Pictures are available to prove."

@Mzwakhee_ commented:

"The fact that you calling him a liar and denying it makes the sgaxa even more interesting."

@kaboomajesty wrote:

"Babe, That man looks fine."

@Tumelo29804956 added:

"No need to prove anything..what we know now stays that way."

Lasizwe makes acting debut on Durban Gen

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe is officially an actor. The media personality made his acting debut on Durban Gen on Wednesday night, 30 March.

The excited reality TV star took to social media to share a snippet of his scene from the telenovela. In the church scene, his father is not happy that his son is gay. Lasizwe's role sheds light on some of the issues the LGBTQI+ community faces on a daily basis.

Lasizwe's fans took to his comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on his acting skills. Many praised Lasizwe for slaying the role.

Source: Briefly News