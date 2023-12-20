Actress Sindi Dlathu was hailed on social media by netizens for her acting prowess

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald also praised The River actress

Many netizens and fans said they will never forget the acting skills she brought out on the show

Sindi Dlathu was praised for her amazing acting skills. Image: @sindi_dlathu

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actress Sindi Dlathu has kept many viewers glued to their screens. The star was recently given a standing ovation by Mzansi for her outstanding performances.

Sindi Dlathu praised for her character Lindiwe

The River star Sindi has made headlines after she scooped five SAFTA nominations for her character Lindiwe on the fan-favourite telenovela. Recently, an Entertainment Commentator, Jabu Macdonald shared an appreciation post about Sindi.

He wrote:

"Sindi Dlathu giving us a brilliant performance on the last days of The River on our screens you will forever be famous for this character."

See the post below:

Netizens applauds Sindi Dlathu

See some of the comments below:

@Mpho15545237 said:

"Sindi Dladhtu deserves an Oscar and Emmy nomination, what a talented actress."

@PelozaTyali shared:

"The Dr Magudumana kind of vibes. I must say she's nailing her character."

@ndizolish2 wrote:

"Inja yegame, her name will be in the history books."

@mokgaetsipl mentioned:

"My Queen, my beautiful ma, forever yena, I love you so much."

@MahlatsiR responded:

"Aaaaah, loved this."

@KokiM777 complimented:

"Nobody comes close."

@Crissy_Blanco said:

"The best."

SAFTA's announce Sindi Dlathu's nomination

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to his timeline and congratulated the actress in a tweet captioned:

"The actress is the only actor to have a SAFTAs nomination for the same role for all seasons of the show — you know she will get a nod for season 6 (final season) next year.

"With her 5th nomination for playing Lindiwe Dikana on #TheRiver1Magic at the #SAFTAs17, Dlathu has set a record. Should she not get the nomination for Season 6, the record stands for 5 seasons for the same role."

The River bows out at Season 6

In a related report by Briefly News, DStv's 1Magic announced that it is cancelling The River after six seasons.

The telenovela has had its fair share of highs and lows. It has received multiple awards and has seen many talents come and go. The canning of the show received mixed reactions from Mzansi, with some people saying it had been long overdue, while some were sad to see their favourite show end.

Source: Briefly News