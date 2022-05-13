DJ Shimza has come under fire from social media users for allegedly staging a fan moment with a white man in London

The famous South African hitmaker had peeps scratching their heads after he posted a video of a man who seemed to recognise him and wanted to take a picture

What bothered South Africans is that the moment happened on camera, and the so-called die-hard fan could not even remember Shimza's name

DJ Shimza has been accused of taking his clout seeking tactics to greater heights. The famous hitmaker posted a video on his social media pages that left his fans with more questions than answers.

A random man allegedly recognises Shimza from across the street and calls for his attention in the video. Shimza waits to greet the guy who is only referring to him as "DJ".

The die-hard fan then asks the African Woman hitmaker where he is playing, and he says he will be playing at a private party.

At first glance, the video seems like an innocent star stuck moment, but fans were not impressed. Instead, many headed to the comments section to share that the video looked staged and horrible acting.

@vumiley said:

"So the one with the phone knew this would happen and decided to get ready to capture a stranger spotting you from the other side anyway, ufakeni lasfubeni bafo?"

@StouterEnt

"The dude was given a full name, but once the camera was rolling, he forgot it but otherwise glad he remembered DJ."

@prince_ngcobo1 commented:

"Another episode of things that never happened."

@LeratoN_ added:

"I like the script .The acting needs some work but otherwise you are almost there at uzalo level."

