Lady Du's father, the legendary DJ Choc, has issued a statement apologising to his daughter for his social media rants

The father and daughter duo made headlines recently after their public exchange of words that shocked their fans and followers

DJ Choc posted a video on social media saying that his daughter was lying about having it rough while growing up

In his statement, he stated that the video was not meant for the public, but he was sending it to a family member

Lady Du's father, DJ Choc, is willing to bury the hatchet and build a strong relationship with his daughter. The legendary star recently came to the spotlight after a video of him slamming his daughter went viral.

In the video, DJ Choc accused his daughter of lying about her childhood. He fumed at his daughter for seeking attention with lies. DJ Choc said he provided everything for his daughter while growing up, and all she was saying was for clout.

However, the legendary DJ has issued an apology for his social media rants, TimesLIVE reports. He said the video was meant for a family member, not social media. He wrote:

“Following the claims made by my daughter, I shot the video and shared it with a family member to vent my frustrations regarding a story purported by Lady Du about her childhood. The claims are unfounded and baseless."

He went on to say that his intention with the video was not to cause any harm to his daughter but he only wanted to set the record straight. He added:

"My intention wasn't to cause any harm or engage in the social media drama that ensued, my intention was to clarify and shed light on the matter. However, I do acknowledge that matters could have been handled better on my end and for that, I deeply apologise.”

