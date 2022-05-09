Lady Du has responded to her father DJ Choc's viral clip in which he insults the Amapiano star for apparently saying she grew up poor

The yanos vocalist shared that her post was taken out of context and her dad got hot under the collar and reacted to a misconstrued story

The Umsebenzu Wethu hitmaker shared that she tried to reach out to DJ Choc after the clip started circulating online, adding that she never said she grew up struggling

Lady Du has responded after her fuming father, DJ Choc, slammed her in a video doing the rounds online. The Amapiano star's dad got hot under the collar after the vocalist apparently claimed she grew up poor.

In the trending video, DJ Choc shared that Du is greedy because he did everything in his power so that she could have everything she wanted when she was a child. He hurled insults at her for telling people that she grew up struggling.

Lady Du shared that she's emotional and confused by the way her father reacted in the clip. She claimed her post was taken out of context and her dad responded to a misconstrued story, reports TshisaLIVE.

She said her post was meant to be a motivational post after she experienced depression in 2021 when she lost everything she had.

"Somebody misread my post and went and told my dad that I said I didn't have this and that. I've never in my life said I was poor."

The stunner added that her old man is her idol and they've always shared a special relationship. The outlet further reports that Lady Du said she wanted to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

