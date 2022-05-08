Lady Du's father DJ Choc has taken to social media to call his daughter out for claiming she grew up struggling and poor

The furious father even went as far as saying she gave birth to a dog after Lady Du apparently shared that she doesn't want her daughter to grow up poor like her

Some social media users agreed that the Amapiano vocalist was one of the "spoilt kids" in their neighbourhood while others slammed DJ Choc for his choice of words

Lady Du's father is a furious parent. The old timer called the Amapiano vocalist out for apparently lying about growing up poor.

Lady Du’s dad DJ Choc called the Amapiano star out for claiming she grew up poor. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

DJ Choc shared that he provided everything for the yanos DJ when she was growing up. The father questioned why Lady Du "lied"about struggling when she was growing up. The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker rubbed her father up the wrong way when she apparently told her fans that she doesn't want her daughter to grow up struggling like her.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared the clip of the fuming DJ Choc. In the clip, the veteran DJ shared that he's disappointed by her daughter because he worked hard so that Lady Du could have a good life.

"She's a dog of a child. I gave birth to a dog. She's busy buying man and spending money with them. She did not grow up poor because of me."

Peeps shared mixed reactions to DJ Choc's remarks. Some agreed with him while others slammed him for swearing at his own daughter in the video.

@MR_K_R_B commented:

"Lady Du was one of the most spoilt kids in our hood. Choc really did everything for her. He's the one who taught her music, and how to Dj. Everyone knew her as a spoilt brat."

@NdlovuIssac wrote:

"This is it, I'm deleting every Lady Du song that I have and I'll never go to her shows or support her in any way. I hate people who don't appreciate their parents. Lying for clout, is that where we are as SA now?"

@ILovePhends said:

"His Father is here proving what Lady Du said is true. No Father can say such about their Daughter, it simply shows the abuse Lady Du grew up experiencing."

@KaraboMadia commented:

"She said it plenty of times that her father helped her. I have great respect for Choc but he is out of order, of all times she praised her father he didn’t say anything. When or where did Lady Du say, she grew up struggling?"

@MeckenzieCole wrote:

"I think celebrities like to say they struggled just for clout and sympathy sometimes yazi."

@missdlamini6 added:

"Not him calling her inja yomntwana? I don’t blame Lady Du for what she said."

Lady Du gives emotional tribute at Mpura's funeral

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du shared that late Amapiano artist, Mpura, opened doors for her in the entertainment industry.

The vocalist and yanos DJ was one of the speakers at Mpura's funeral service in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 August. She told mourners that she was just sitting in studio when Mpura invited her to the mic.

At the time, Mpura, whose real name is Mongezi Stuurman, and other yanos artists were recording his smash hit, Umsebenzi Wethu. According to ZAlebs, Lady Du was crying when she recorded her verse on Umsebenzi Wethu.

