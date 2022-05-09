South African media personality and reality television star Inno Morolong is grateful to be alive after an accident that almost claimed her life

The Diamond and Dolls star said her car veered off the road while she was traveling to Welkom in Free State over the past weekend

Morolong said she could have lost her life if she did not act swiftly to get out of the car before it was engulfed in flames

Diamond and Dolls star Inno Morolong has shared details about the horrific accident that almost took her life over the weekend. The reality TV star said she lost control of her vehicle due to a pothole.

Inno Morolong shared that she is grateful to be alive after being involved in a fatal car accident. Image: @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, the incident occurred while she was traveling to the Free State over the past weekend.

The publication further reports that the club host said things would have turned for the worst had she not acted swiftly and freed herself from the overturned car. She said:

"I thank God I didn't die. I managed to escape. The car was already in flames. I managed to unlock it. I couldn't see anything because I was bleeding from my eye. I managed to get my phone. Everything is burnt. All my travel bags, everything that belongs to me is burnt."

Inno added that it was too late to save anything from the vehicle when eyewitnesses arrived as it was already in flames. She added:

"People got there when it was too late because I lost everything in that car that was valuable but I thank God for my life."

Social media has been full of get-well messages from the stunner's friends and followers. Morolong posted some of the messages on her Instagram stories.

