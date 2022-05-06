Katlego Danke has impressed her fans with her new natural look and many people shared that the actress looks forever young

Briefly News took to Facebook and posted a stunning snap of the star looking gorgeous in her new short haircut and the readers agreed she's a fine lady

Some peeps took to the publications timeline to share that they watched her as kids on Generations but now they look older than her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Katlego Danke has impressed Mzansi with her new natural look. The former Generations actress debuted her new hairstyle on social media.

Katlego Danke has showed off her new hairstyle. Image: @katlegodankeofficial

Source: Instagram

The stunner looks forever young and many people agreed that she's not ageing. The Gomora star has been on TV for more than a decade but she hasn't changed a bit.

Briefly News posted a snap of the star on Facebook and the readers agreed that she's ageing like fine wine.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Reacting to the snap of Katlego Danke, many shared that they grew up watching her and now they look older than her.

Rum Clips said:

"I looooooove her more than when she had a weave, hope that weave stays buried. This one is beautiful."

Lynnette Nokuthula Mahlangu wrote:

"Short hair looks good on her."

Lehutso Wa Mojele Mogajana commented:

"Forever young. I think she doesn't feed her body with excessive alcohol and smoke cos those 2 they make people look 10 times older than their age."

SA Industry 17 wrote:

"This Lady isn't getting old. When I was 8 years (as Dineo from Generation) she was like this. Now I'm 25 she is still the same and I even look old than her."

Nombulelo Michelle Fry said:

"Absolutely gorgeous. There is something about people born in the 70s and 80s. They are ageing like fine wine."

Lloyd Nakene added:

"She is gorgeous this one, I like her new hairstyle."

Katlego Danke shares throwback matric pic

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Katlego Danke took to social media to share with her fans an innocent throwback pic from when she was still in high school.

The Gomora star posted a picture of herself in school uniform when she was still doing matric at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg. She said the picture "signalled" freedom for her.

"Matric year brought the freedom to make serious decisions about my life, leave school and home, and the freedom to begin the life of independence I was so hungry for."

Source: Briefly News