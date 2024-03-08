Media personalities DJ PH and Warrick 'Warras' Stock launched their very own podcast, The Shady PHodcast

Warras and PH have been friends for the past 15 years, and they decided to create a podcast aimed at addressing and unpacking the juices of the world of pop culture

Warrick told Briefly News that being on Mac G's podcast encouraged him and PH to start their own to unpack everything they go through and what people want to know

DJ PH and Warrick ‘Warras’ Stock ventured into the podcasting industry. Image: @iam_ph, @shady_lurker

DJ PH and Warrick 'Warras' Stock are chasing multiple income streams. The media personalities have announced that they will be joining the podcasting community after Nadia Nakai also revealed hers last year.

Warras and DJ PH launch The Shady PHodcast

The media personalities putting in the work and chasing the bag on a new level. The pair shared that they will be jumping in on podcasting and are ready to spill the beans about the world of pop culture.

In a media statement exclusively shared with Briefly News, the gents revealed that they aimed to create a podcast that addresses and unpacks the bulls*** and brings some realness through their unfiltered views.

The statement reads:

"Introducing The Shady PHodcast, a podcast hosted by Warrick ‘Warras The Shady Lurker’ Stock and Phind'Gcobe ‘DJ PH’ Madubela. Their fearless opinions on the world of pop culture among other news interests is what will turn tables and up the ante in a reimagined way."

The former 5FM radio host, who has been friends with DJ PH for the past 15 years, told Briefly News that being on Mac G's and Penuel The Black Pen podcast encouraged him and PH to start their own to unpack everything they go through and what people want to know.

He said:

"Coming from a radio background, the conversation of creating our own podcast came after i was on Mac G's and Penuel The Black Pen's podcast. When I brought the idea on the table to PH he also said that he was thinking of the same thing.

"We will be unpacking everything we go through and what gets down, which is amazing, so people will hear what they want to hear about, and for us it is a platform to say whatever we want to talk about."

